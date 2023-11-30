The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the South Florida Bulls (5-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
South Florida vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers average just 3.0 more points per game (62.0) than the Bulls give up (59.0).
  • Charleston Southern has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 59.0 points.
  • South Florida is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 62.0 points.
  • The 59.6 points per game the Bulls score are 16.4 fewer points than the Buccaneers give up (76.0).
  • This year the Bulls are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Buccaneers give up.
  • The Buccaneers make 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% more than the Bulls' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Florida Leaders

  • Carla Brito: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 43.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (26-for-59)
  • Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%
  • Maria Alvarez: 6.1 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 High Point W 61-32 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Arizona State L 66-49 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Texas L 76-44 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/30/2023 Charleston Southern - Yuengling Center
12/10/2023 Gardner-Webb - Yuengling Center
12/16/2023 NC State - Yuengling Center

