How to Watch the South Florida vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the South Florida Bulls (5-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers average just 3.0 more points per game (62.0) than the Bulls give up (59.0).
- Charleston Southern has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 59.0 points.
- South Florida is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 62.0 points.
- The 59.6 points per game the Bulls score are 16.4 fewer points than the Buccaneers give up (76.0).
- This year the Bulls are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Buccaneers give up.
- The Buccaneers make 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% more than the Bulls' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 43.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (26-for-59)
- Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%
- Maria Alvarez: 6.1 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|High Point
|W 61-32
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|L 66-49
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Texas
|L 76-44
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/10/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Yuengling Center
