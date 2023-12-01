The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. The contest airs on YouTube.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: YouTube

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 42% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

In games Bethune-Cookman shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Cardinals are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 132nd.

The Wildcats put up 76.1 points per game, only one fewer point than the 77.1 the Cardinals allow.

When Bethune-Cookman totals more than 77.1 points, it is 3-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bethune-Cookman posted 74.5 points per game last season at home, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (62.4).

Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, surrendering 69.7 points per game, compared to 79.6 in road games.

Bethune-Cookman made 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.1 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule