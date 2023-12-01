Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Broward County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Archbishop Carroll High School at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 30
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaither High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mandarin High School at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
