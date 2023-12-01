Clay County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Georgetown High School at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgeview High School at Oakleaf HS