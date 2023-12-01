The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) will look to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Florida A&M vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Rattlers average 15.2 fewer points per game (52.6) than the Bearkats allow (67.8).
  • The 70 points per game the Bearkats record are 11.6 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (81.6).
  • This season the Bearkats are shooting 35.1% from the field, 11.7% lower than the Rattlers give up.
  • The Rattlers shoot 33.9% from the field, just 7.8 lower than the Bearkats allow.

Florida A&M Leaders

  • Ahriahna Grizzle: 13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Nashani Gilbert: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Ivet Subirats: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Hailee Brennen: 7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
  • Sydney Hendrix: 4.0 PTS, 25.9 FG%

Florida A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Florida L 92-54 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 Cal L 76-38 Al Lawson Center
11/25/2023 Jacksonville W 59-54 Al Lawson Center
12/1/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/8/2023 South Alabama - Al Lawson Center

