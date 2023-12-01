The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) will look to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida A&M vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers average 15.2 fewer points per game (52.6) than the Bearkats allow (67.8).

The 70 points per game the Bearkats record are 11.6 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (81.6).

This season the Bearkats are shooting 35.1% from the field, 11.7% lower than the Rattlers give up.

The Rattlers shoot 33.9% from the field, just 7.8 lower than the Bearkats allow.

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Nashani Gilbert: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Ivet Subirats: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Hailee Brennen: 7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Sydney Hendrix: 4.0 PTS, 25.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Schedule