The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3) will visit the Florida International Panthers (3-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins' 59.4 points per game are just four fewer points than the 63.4 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Florida International is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.

The 72.3 points per game the Panthers put up are 9.5 more points than the Dolphins allow (62.8).

When Florida International puts up more than 62.8 points, it is 3-2.

Jacksonville has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.3 points.

The Panthers are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% higher than the Dolphins concede to opponents (37.6%).

The Dolphins' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is .

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 13.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 41.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

13.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 41.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Ajae Yoakum: 9.7 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.7 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Olivia Trice: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Courtney Prenger: 8.7 PTS, 51 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Schedule