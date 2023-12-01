We have high school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomas Jefferson High School at Tampa Preparatory School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Durant High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Plant City, FL

Plant City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomingdale High School at Plant City HS

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Plant City, FL

Plant City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverview High School - Riverview at Newsome HS

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lithia, FL

Lithia, FL Conference: 7A - District 7

7A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at East Bay High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Gibsonton, FL

Gibsonton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Strawberry Crest High School at Armwood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Seffner, FL

Seffner, FL Conference: 6A - District 10

6A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

King High School at Freedom High School - Tampa

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Spoto High School at Lennard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ruskin, FL

Ruskin, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant High School at Blake High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton High School at Chamberlain High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leto High School at Gaither High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 6A - District 9

6A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

T R Robinson High School at Alonso High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tampa Bay Tech High School at Wharton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 6A - District 10

6A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sickles High School at Steinbrenner High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lutz, FL

Lutz, FL Conference: 7A - District 6

7A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian School at Cambridge Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Winthrop College Prep Academy