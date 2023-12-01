Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Jefferson High School at Tampa Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Durant High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomingdale High School at Plant City HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview High School - Riverview at Newsome HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lithia, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at East Bay High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Gibsonton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strawberry Crest High School at Armwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Seffner, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King High School at Freedom High School - Tampa
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spoto High School at Lennard High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ruskin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plant High School at Blake High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton High School at Chamberlain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leto High School at Gaither High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T R Robinson High School at Alonso High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Bay Tech High School at Wharton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sickles High School at Steinbrenner High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lutz, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian School at Cambridge Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Winthrop College Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
