Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Holmes County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Holmes County, Florida today? We have the information below.
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holmes County High School at Altha Public School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Altha, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponce de Leon HS at Central High School - Milton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
