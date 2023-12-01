If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Indian River County, Florida, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Indian River County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saint Edward's School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School