If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Lake County, Florida today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Montverde Academy

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 1

3:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Montverde, FL

Montverde, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Minneola High School at Cypress Creek High School