Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Miami-Dade County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Key West High School at Miami Christian School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1

5:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

John A Ferguson Senior High at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School