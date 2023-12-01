Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Miami-Dade County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Key West High School at Miami Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John A Ferguson Senior High at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.