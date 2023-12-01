Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Nassau County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Bolles School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker County High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ed White High School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker County High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.