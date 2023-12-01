We have high school basketball competition in Okaloosa County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Niceville HS at Mosley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lynn Haven, FL

Lynn Haven, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Walton Beach High School at Crestview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Walton HS at Choctawhatchee High School