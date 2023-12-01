Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Pasco County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Largo High School at Land O' Lakes High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL Conference: 6A - District 9

6A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Anclote High School at Tarpon Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL Conference: 4A - District 10

4A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesley Chapel High School at Zephyrhills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Zephyrhills, FL

Zephyrhills, FL Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sunlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Pasco High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Dade City, FL

Dade City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fivay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Hudson, FL

Hudson, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarpon Springs High School at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL Conference: 4A - District 10

4A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian School at Cambridge Christian School