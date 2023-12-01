High school basketball competition in Pinellas County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gibbs High School at Beach High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Largo High School at Land O' Lakes High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL Conference: 6A - District 9

6A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Anclote High School at Tarpon Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL Conference: 4A - District 10

4A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmetto Ridge High School at Countryside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Pasco High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Dade City, FL

Dade City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarpon Springs High School at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL Conference: 4A - District 10

4A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Admiral Farragut Academy at Northside Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL Conference: 3A - District 6

3A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Osceola Fundamental High School at Shorecrest Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Winthrop College Prep Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland Christian School at Canterbury School of Florida

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakewood High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1

7:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dunedin High School