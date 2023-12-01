Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Sarasota County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
American Heritage High School - Plantation at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast High School at Cardinal Mooney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sarasota Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker High School at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
