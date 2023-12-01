Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Seminole County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Christian Academy at Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Geneva School at Orangewood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Maitland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Altamonte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
