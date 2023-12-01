Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Volusia County, Florida today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meadowbrook Academy at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pierson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warner Christian Academy at Trinity Christian High School - Deltona
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Deltona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
