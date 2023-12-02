Can we anticipate Aaron Ekblad finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers take on the New York Islanders at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

Ekblad is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Ekblad has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

