Will Aaron Ekblad Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 2?
Can we anticipate Aaron Ekblad finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers take on the New York Islanders at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekblad stats and insights
- Ekblad is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Ekblad has no points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
