Aaron Ekblad Game Preview: Panthers vs. Islanders - December 2
Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers will play the New York Islanders at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Prop bets for Ekblad are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Aaron Ekblad vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ekblad Season Stats Insights
- Ekblad has averaged 22:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).
- Ekblad has yet to score a goal this year through seven games played.
- Ekblad has recorded a point in one of seven games playedthis year.
- Ekblad has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.
- The implied probability that Ekblad goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Ekblad has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Ekblad Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have given up 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|7
|Games
|2
|1
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.