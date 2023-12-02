Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers will play the New York Islanders at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Prop bets for Ekblad are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

Ekblad has averaged 22:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Ekblad has yet to score a goal this year through seven games played.

Ekblad has recorded a point in one of seven games playedthis year.

Ekblad has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

The implied probability that Ekblad goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekblad has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

