Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Alachua County, Florida today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buchholz High School at Fort White High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Fort White, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.