In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Aleksander Barkov Jr. to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

Barkov has scored in seven of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

Barkov has picked up six assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:14 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-0 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:28 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:31 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:48 Away W 4-3 OT

Panthers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

