Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders play on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Barkov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Barkov has averaged 17:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +15.

In seven of 20 games this year, Barkov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barkov has a point in 13 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points eight times.

In 12 of 20 games this season, Barkov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Barkov goes over his points prop total is 71.4%, based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 3 22 Points 0 7 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

