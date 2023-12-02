In the upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Anton Lundell to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundell stats and insights

Lundell has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Lundell has picked up two assists on the power play.

Lundell averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:03 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:50 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:51 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:37 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 4-3

Panthers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

