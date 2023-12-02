The Florida Panthers, Anton Lundell included, will meet the New York Islanders on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Lundell's props? Here is some information to help you.

Anton Lundell vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Lundell has averaged 15:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In two of 23 games this season, Lundell has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In nine of 23 games this season, Lundell has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Lundell has an assist in seven of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Lundell's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Lundell having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 3 10 Points 1 2 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

