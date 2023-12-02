MVFC Games Today: How to Watch MVFC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 14
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 14, which features five games involving schools from the MVFC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the article below.
MVFC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
