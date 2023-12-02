Brandon Montour will be in action when the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders meet at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Looking to bet on Montour's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brandon Montour vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour's plus-minus this season, in 23:54 per game on the ice, is +1.

Montour has yet to score a goal this year through seven games played.

Montour has recorded a point in one of seven games playedthis season.

In one of seven games this season, Montour has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Montour hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Montour has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 3 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

