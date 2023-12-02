Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers will meet the New York Islanders at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Fancy a bet on Verhaeghe in the Panthers-Islanders matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:58 per game on the ice, is +2.

Verhaeghe has a goal in 10 of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 23 games this season, Verhaeghe has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 23 games this season, Verhaeghe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Verhaeghe's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 69 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 3 18 Points 0 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

