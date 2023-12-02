For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Dmitry Kulikov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kulikov stats and insights

  • Kulikov is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
  • Kulikov has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:28 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:36 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:12 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:33 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.