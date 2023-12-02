Will Evan Rodrigues Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 2?
Can we expect Evan Rodrigues finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers play the New York Islanders at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Rodrigues stats and insights
- In three of 23 games this season, Rodrigues has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- Rodrigues has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Rodrigues averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
Rodrigues recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|13:18
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|14:04
|Home
|W 4-3
Panthers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
