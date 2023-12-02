The Florida Panthers, Evan Rodrigues included, will meet the New York Islanders on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Rodrigues in the Panthers-Islanders matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 16:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

Rodrigues has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Rodrigues has a point in eight games this season (out of 23), including multiple points five times.

In eight of 23 games this season, Rodrigues has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Rodrigues' implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 2 15 Points 2 4 Goals 2 11 Assists 0

