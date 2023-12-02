Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) take a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3), winners of three straight. It begins at 6:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Charleston (SC) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-16.5)
|152.5
|-1400
|+775
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-15.5)
|152.5
|-2100
|+1000
Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Owls' seven games have hit the over.
- Charleston (SC) has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Cougars games have gone over the point total twice this year.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in college basketball. It is far higher than that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.
- Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
