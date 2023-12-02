The Florida International Panthers (2-7) take on the Long Island Sharks (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. LIU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Sharks allow to opponents.

Florida International is 2-2 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the 357th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sharks rank 350th.

The Panthers average 5.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Sharks allow (77.5).

When Florida International totals more than 77.5 points, it is 2-1.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International averaged 78.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged in road games (66.0).

Defensively the Panthers were better in home games last season, giving up 74.3 points per game, compared to 75.8 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Florida International performed better at home last year, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule