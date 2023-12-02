The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

Florida State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles rank 181st.

The Seminoles average eight more points per game (80.3) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (72.3).

Florida State is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Florida State scored 3.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than on the road (68.5).

In 2022-23, the Seminoles conceded 5.2 fewer points per game at home (74.2) than on the road (79.4).

Florida State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

