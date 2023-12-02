The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Florida State matchup.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Florida State Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-12.5) 157.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-12.5) 159.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Florida State is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

North Carolina has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Florida State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

