Saturday's contest at Dean Smith Center has the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) squaring off against the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-72 win, as our model heavily favors North Carolina.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

ACC Network

Florida State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 84, Florida State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-12.1)

North Carolina has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida State is 3-2-0. A total of four out of the Tar Heels' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Seminoles' games have gone over.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game, with a +45 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.3 points per game (84th in college basketball) and give up 72.8 per contest (218th in college basketball).

Florida State loses the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It records 33 rebounds per game, 190th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.5.

Florida State knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (129th in college basketball), compared to the 5 per game its opponents make, at a 25.6% rate.

Florida State has committed 3.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (272nd in college basketball) while forcing 16.5 (13th in college basketball).

