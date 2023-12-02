The Florida State Seminoles are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1.5), in this year's ACC Championship Game, where they will face the Louisville Cardinals. The game kicks off at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on ABC from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. An over/under of 47.5 is set for the contest.

Florida State owns the 32nd-ranked offense this season (431.8 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with only 315.6 yards allowed per game. Louisville ranks 32nd in the FBS with 33 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 25th-best by giving up only 20 points per contest.

Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Louisville Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -1.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -125 +105

Florida State Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Seminoles have been top-25 over the last three games with 264.3 total yards surrendered per game (13th-best). They haven't played as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 355.7 total yards per game (-65-worst).

With an average of 36.3 points per game on offense and 16 points surrendered on defense over the last three contests, the Seminoles rank 36th and 33rd, respectively, during that stretch.

Florida State ranks 106th in passing offense over the last three games (224 passing yards per game), but it ranks 11th-best in passing defense during that time frame (124.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the previous three contests, the Seminoles rank -29-worst in rushing offense (131.7 rushing yards per game) and 20th-worst in rushing defense (140 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Seminoles have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, over their past three games.

Florida State has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Florida State has posted a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

The Seminoles have covered the spread six times this season (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Florida State games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (54.5%).

Florida State has been the moneyline favorite a total of 10 times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Florida State has played 10 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Seminoles have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has racked up 2,745 yards (228.8 ypg) on 208-of-324 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 176 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has 868 rushing yards on 140 carries with 14 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 59 times for 345 yards (28.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 46 receptions for 639 yards (53.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 11 times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has put up a 596-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes on 66 targets.

Jaheim Bell has hauled in 39 catches for 503 yards, an average of 41.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Kalen DeLoach, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed eight sacks, nine TFL, 60 tackles, and one interception.

Jarrian Jones has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 17 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

