Saturday's ACC slate includes the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0, 0-0 ACC) playing the Florida State Seminoles (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Pete Nance: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Florida State vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 69.3 235th 204th 70.9 Points Allowed 76.2 330th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 28.6 327th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.5 274th 274th 11.9 Assists 13.4 150th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

