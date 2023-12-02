How to Watch the Florida vs. Marshall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (6-1) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison
- The Gators score an average of 76.4 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 74.2 the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.
- Florida has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 74.2 points.
- Marshall has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.4 points.
- The 80.8 points per game the Thundering Herd record are 15.8 more points than the Gators allow (65).
- Marshall has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 65 points.
- When Florida allows fewer than 80.8 points, it is 5-1.
- The Thundering Herd are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Gators allow to opponents (38.1%).
- The Gators shoot 44.4% from the field, two% lower than the Thundering Herd allow.
Florida Leaders
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 14.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 58.3 FG%
- Aliyah Matharu: 18.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
- Leilani Correa: 12.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
- Laila Reynolds: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 56 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
- Jeriah Warren: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Purdue
|W 52-49
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Columbia
|W 83-81
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|W 68-58
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.