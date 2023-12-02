The Florida Gators (6-1) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

The Gators score an average of 76.4 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 74.2 the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.

Florida has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 74.2 points.

Marshall has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.4 points.

The 80.8 points per game the Thundering Herd record are 15.8 more points than the Gators allow (65).

Marshall has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 65 points.

When Florida allows fewer than 80.8 points, it is 5-1.

The Thundering Herd are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Gators allow to opponents (38.1%).

The Gators shoot 44.4% from the field, two% lower than the Thundering Herd allow.

Florida Leaders

Ra Shaya Kyle: 14.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 58.3 FG%

14.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 58.3 FG% Aliyah Matharu: 18.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

18.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Leilani Correa: 12.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

12.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Laila Reynolds: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 56 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 56 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Jeriah Warren: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

Florida Schedule