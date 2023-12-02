Will Gustav Forsling Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 2?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Gustav Forsling a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsling stats and insights
- Forsling has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 4.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:56
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-3
Panthers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
