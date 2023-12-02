For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Gustav Forsling a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750

Forsling stats and insights

Forsling has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 4.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:02 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:50 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:56 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:09 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-3

Panthers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

