The Indiana Pacers (9-8), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kaseya Center, play the Miami Heat (11-8). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Pacers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSIN

BSSUN and BSIN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-2.5) 240.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-3) 241 -148 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Heat's +37 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (19th in the NBA) while giving up 110.3 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Pacers' +36 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 127.9 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 125.8 per contest (30th in league).

The teams combine to score 240.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 236.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Miami has covered nine times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

Indiana has compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1400 - Pacers +20000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.