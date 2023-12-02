On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Miami Heat (8-5) play the Indiana Pacers (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN.

Heat vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSIN

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro puts up 22 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Jimmy Butler posts 16.5 points, 3.5 assists and 9 rebounds per game.

Kyle Lowry posts 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Love averages 11 points, 2 assists and 9.5 boards.

Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 0.7 assists and 2 boards.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is putting up 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 17 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Aaron Nesmith is averaging 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 52% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Pacers are getting 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.

Buddy Hield gets the Pacers 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while posting 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Heat vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Heat Pacers 109.6 Points Avg. 125.7 109.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.8 46.1% Field Goal % 49.5% 36.7% Three Point % 37.8%

