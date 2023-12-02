Heat vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (11-8) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (9-8) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under set at 240.5 points.
Heat vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-2.5
|240.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to put up more than 240.5 points.
- Miami's games this season have had an average of 222.6 points, 17.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 9-10-0 record against the spread.
- Miami has been the favorite in 11 games this season and won nine (81.8%) of those contests.
- Miami has a record of 5-1 when it's favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Heat vs Pacers Additional Info
Heat vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|2
|10.5%
|112.3
|240.2
|110.3
|236.1
|219.8
|Pacers
|13
|76.5%
|127.9
|240.2
|125.8
|236.1
|237.9
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Six of Heat's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Miami has done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-5-0) than it has at home (2-5-0).
- The Heat record 13.5 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Pacers allow (125.8).
- Miami has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when putting up more than 125.8 points.
Heat vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|9-10
|2-5
|9-10
|Pacers
|9-8
|3-3
|15-2
Heat vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Heat
|Pacers
|112.3
|127.9
|19
|1
|2-0
|9-5
|2-0
|9-5
|110.3
|125.8
|8
|30
|8-9
|1-1
|10-7
|1-1
