Heat vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - December 2
The Miami Heat (11-8) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Indiana Pacers (9-8) on Saturday, December 2 at Kaseya Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Heat will seek another victory over the Pacers after a 142-132 win on Thursday. Jimmy Butler topped the Heat in the win with 36 points, while Tyrese Haliburton put up 44 in the losing effort for the Pacers.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|22.9
|5.0
|4.6
|R.J. Hampton
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Heat vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.