The Miami Heat (11-8) take on the Indiana Pacers (9-8) on December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and BSIN.

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Pacers Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Miami has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The Heat record 112.3 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 125.8 the Pacers give up.

Miami has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 125.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are scoring 117.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 109 points per contest.

Miami is giving up 115.7 points per game this year at home, which is 8.5 more points than it is allowing in road games (107.2).

At home, the Heat are making 0.9 fewer treys per game (11.9) than in road games (12.8). However, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to on the road (37.6%).

Heat Injuries