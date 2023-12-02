Jimmy Butler is a player to watch when the Miami Heat (11-8) and the Indiana Pacers (9-8) go head to head at Kaseya Center on Saturday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Heat vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSIN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat's Last Game

The Heat beat the Pacers, 142-132, on Thursday. Butler scored a team-high 36 points for the Heat, and Tyrese Haliburton had 44 for the Pacers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 36 11 3 0 0 0 Jaime Jaquez 24 5 1 1 0 1 Josh Richardson 19 4 3 0 0 0

Heat vs Pacers Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Butler posts 21.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.7 points, 4.0 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 46.0% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaime Jaquez puts up 12.0 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 boards per game.

Josh Richardson puts up 10.2 points, 2.7 boards and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 17.1 7.6 3.4 1.1 0.3 0.0 Jimmy Butler 19.7 3.8 3.5 0.8 0.6 1.0 Jaime Jaquez 15.6 4.8 2.9 1.0 0.2 1.6 Josh Richardson 12.2 3.0 3.8 0.9 0.3 1.3 Duncan Robinson 14.5 2.4 2.8 0.2 0.3 3.2

