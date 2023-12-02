Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Hillsborough County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jesuit High School at Carrollwood Day School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bayshore Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.