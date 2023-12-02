The Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 50.3% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
  • Jacksonville is 4-0 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 230th.
  • The Dolphins average 8.4 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (85.1).
  • Jacksonville is 2-0 when it scores more than 85.1 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Jacksonville averaged 4.8 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (61.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Dolphins gave up 8.9 fewer points per game at home (57.7) than on the road (66.6).
  • Jacksonville sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (34%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Robert Morris W 74-65 UPMC Events Center
11/25/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 91-90 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 Campbell W 62-48 Swisher Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/11/2023 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

