How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 50.3% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
- Jacksonville is 4-0 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 230th.
- The Dolphins average 8.4 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (85.1).
- Jacksonville is 2-0 when it scores more than 85.1 points.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Jacksonville averaged 4.8 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (61.2).
- In 2022-23, the Dolphins gave up 8.9 fewer points per game at home (57.7) than on the road (66.6).
- Jacksonville sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (34%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 74-65
|UPMC Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 91-90
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|Campbell
|W 62-48
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
