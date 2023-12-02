The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) will try to halt a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville (-1.5) 143.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville (-1.5) 143.5 -120 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Jacksonville has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Dolphins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

Georgia Southern has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

In the Eagles' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

