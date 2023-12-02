Jaime Jaquez could make a big impact for the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jaquez totaled 24 points in his previous game, which ended in a 142-132 win versus the Pacers.

We're going to examine Jaquez's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.0 15.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.8 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 18.4 23.3 PR -- 15.9 20.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaquez's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the Pacers

Jaquez has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Heat rank 19th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest tempos with 108 possessions per contest.

The Pacers give up 125.8 points per contest, worst in the NBA.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

The Pacers allow 24.7 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers give up 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, best in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaime Jaquez vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 33 24 5 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.